Engel quits Arizona Senate to focus on congressional race

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Kirsten Engel of Tucson has resigned to focus on her campaign for the U.S. House. Engel said Wednesday that Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District race will be pivotal to the Democratic Party’s efforts to retain the U.S. House majority. She says “this is not an endeavor to be taken lightly.” Incumbent Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick is retiring. The district, which includes parts of Tucson and southeastern Arizona, has been highly competitive in the past, though the boundaries will change through the ongoing redistricting process. Engel is an environmental law professor at University of Arizona and is in her first term in the state Senate following two terms in the House. She faces Democratic state Rep. Daniel Hernandez.