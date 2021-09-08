Arizona Republican legislator abruptly announces resignation

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Rep. Bret Roberts has announced he’s resigning from the Legislature. The Republican from Maricopa did not give a reason for his sudden departure on Wednesday. He filed to run for reelection just two weeks ago. He said his resignation is effective Sept. 30. The Legislature is not scheduled to be in session until January. The Republican precinct committeemen in Legislative District 11 will come up with a list of nominees from which county supervisors will pick a new representative. Roberts’ replacement must be a Republican. Roberts is the second Arizona lawmaker to resign Wednesday after Democratic Sen. Kirsten Engel quit to focus on her campaign for Congress.