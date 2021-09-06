Judge mulls request to block new Arizona sports betting law

AP Arizona

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The future of a new Arizona law to allow sports gambling was in the hands of a judge Monday as he mulled a challenge brought by one Native American tribe against Gov. Doug Ducey and the head of the state Gaming Department. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge James Smith held an unusual Labor Day hearing on the request to block the law allowing sports betting and fantasy sports gambling for the first time in Arizona. He promised to issue a ruling quickly, because sports betting is set to begin Thursday. The Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe wants the law declared unconstitutional. They argue it violates the Voter Protection Act by illegally amending the 2002 voter initiative that authorized tribal gambling but no other gambling.