Cochise County man booked on 2 counts of suspicion of murder

AP Arizona

Authorities say a man was arrested in Cochise County on two counts of suspicion of murder. Gregory Carlson also was booked on suspicion of concealing a dead body and obstructing justice. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report Saturday morning that two people who traveled from Pennsylvania to Arizona to pick up a child under a custody-sharing arrangement hadn’t been heard from since Thursday. Carlson is the child’s father. Investigators went to Carlson’s home in Sunizona, where the child was located. Carlson told investigators the child’s mother was scheduled to pick up the child, but he hadn’t heard from her. Authorities didn’t identify the victims or relationship to Carlson. It’s unknown whether Carlson has an attorney.