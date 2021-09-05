Man’s body found near light rail tracks in central Phoenix

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body near the light rail tracks in central Phoenix. They say officers were called to the area regarding an injured person around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Phoenix Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time. The body was taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.