Police: Man fatally shot after intervening in altercation

AP Arizona

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Casa Grande police say a 21-year-old man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a man who had intervened in an physical altercation between a man and a woman in a hotel parking lot early Saturday morning. Police said 35-year-old Brian Robinette of Casa Grande was shot multiple times to the upper torso by the man involved in the altercation. According to police, the shooter and the woman immediately left the scene. But the man was located and arrested Saturday afternoon on the street in front of the apartment of the woman, his 18-year-old girlfriend.