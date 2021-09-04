Griner scores 22, hits rare 3 in Phoenix’s 8th straight win

AP Arizona

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 22 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kia Nurse each added 14 and Phoenix used a big third quarter to beat the Indiana Fever 87-65 for the Mercury’s eighth straight victory. Phoenix closed the third quarter on a 18-0 run, highlighted by Sophie Cunningham’s two 3-pointers in 12 seconds, to build a 76-53 lead. Indiana was held to just nine points in the quarter, while Phoenix scored 36. Phoenix was 1 of 11 from distance in the first half, but made 11 of 11 free throws to stay within 44-40. The Mercury made 7 of 8 3-pointers in the third to take control. Griner made her fifth career 3-pointer, in her 13th 20-point game this season.