Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 10:39 AM

Arizona on pace of reporting over 3,000 virus cases per day

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday stayed on its recent pace of reporting more than 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases per day. The state reported 3,424 additional cases and 38 virus-related deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to over 1,027,000 cases and nearly 19,000 deaths. Meanwhile, COVID-19-related hospitalizations continue to climb, with 2,082 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Friday. That’s the most since mid-February, according to the dashboard. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 2,941 on Aug. 19 to 3,152 on Thursday. The rolling average of daily deaths also rose.  

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content