Arrest made after school encounter over COVID restrictions

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in say at least one person has been arrested after an Arizona elementary school principal had an encounter with several people over a student being required to quarantine and miss a field trip because of possible exposure to the coronavirus. Vail Unified School District Superintendent John Carruth said Friday at least one of the people brandished cable ties and that they threatened to make a citizen’s arrest of the principal. She called police after they refused to leave. The incident is the latest in a number of confrontations and other encounters over virus-related requirements and restrictions that have occurred in U.S. schools.