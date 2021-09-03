Arizona man who wore horns in riot pleads guilty to felony

AP Arizona

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who sported face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns when he joined the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge. Jacob Chansley is now seeking release from jail while he awaits sentencing. Chansley was among the first wave of pro-Trump rioters to force its way into the Capitol building and was widely photographed in the Senate chamber with a flagpole topped with a spear. A prosecutor estimated Chansley would face 41 to 51 months in prison under sentencing guidelines. He has been jailed for nearly eight months since his arrest.