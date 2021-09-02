Sierra Vista woman accused in death of her 2-year-old son

AP Arizona

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a Sierra Vista woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son in June 2020. They say 27-year-old Alysha Hop turned herself in to authorities Wednesday night. Police say Hop has been booked into the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee on suspicion of first-degree murder and three charges of child abuse. She’s being held on a $1 million bond. It was unclear Thursday if Hop has a lawyer who could speak of her behalf. A county grand jury issued an arrest warrant for Hop on Aug. 27 along with her 30-year-old boyfriend, who’s still being sought in the case. Police say Kenny Hop was killed by blunt force trauma to the head.