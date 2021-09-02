Nurse pleads guilty in sex assault of incapacitated woman

AP Arizona

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Arizona nurse has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman about three years ago at a long-term care facility where she later gave birth. Nathan Sutherland also entered a guilty plea Thursday to a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult stemming from his treatment of the woman. The pregnancy was discovered in 2018 when an employee at the Hacienda Healthcare facility in Phoenix was changing the garments of the then-29-year-old victim and noticed the patient was in the process of delivering a child. Employees said they had no idea the woman was pregnant.