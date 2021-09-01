Navajo Nation reports 49 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

AP Arizona

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 49 new COVID-19 cases a nd one additional death. It was the tribe’s first reported coronavirus-related fatality in the last four days. The latest numbers pushed the Navajo Nation’s total to 32,650 cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago and 1,404 known deaths. Tribal President Jonathan Nez has said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 by the end of September or be required to submit to regular testing. The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.