Body found in Graham County; No name or cause of death yet

AP Arizona

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating the discovery of a body in Graham County in southeastern Arizona. County sheriff’s officials say deputies were dispatched to an area north of the old Geronimo store on Tuesday afternoon about a body being found. They say the unidentified body appears to be a male and there are no apparent signs of the possible cause of death. The body was taken to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.