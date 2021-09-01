Arizona high court rejects major part of lawsuit against CVS

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Supreme Court ruling rejects a major part of a Tucson hospital’s lawsuit seeking compensation from a pharmacy chain for care provided to opioid-addicted patients. The Wednesday ruling says Tucson Medical Center can’t sue CVS Health Corporation for alleged negligence through distribution of opioids. The court agreed with CVS, saying that the law doesn’t create a legal duty for pharmacies to hospitals under the facts underlying the case and that the hospital can only resort to filing liens against the addicts to try to recover costs of uncompensated care. The case now returns to trial court to consider remaining parts of the lawsuit.