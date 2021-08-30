Arizona reports 3,247 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 3,247 new COVID-19 cases. The state dashboard on Monday, however, showed no new deaths related to the virus. Arizona last week was on a five-day streak of reporting more than 3,000 cases a day until a dip Sunday to just a little over 2,000 cases. The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 1,011,101 cases and 18,787 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Cases and hospitalizations have been climbing steadily since early July mostly due to the highly transmissible delta variant, according to public health experts. As of Sunday, 1,983 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19.