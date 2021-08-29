ATF: Delays in Chandler print shop explosion investigation

AP Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities have run into some delays while investigating the cause of an explosion at a Chandler strip mall print shop that seriously injured four men inside the building. Tom Mangan, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, says the agency’s National Response Team can’t go into the building until its walls are deemed structurally sound after the roof was blown off. The cause of Thursday’s explosion remains under investigation. But Mangan told Phoenix TV station ABC15 that the ATF is looking at a possible fuel-air explosion with a potential gas leak that might have ignited. He says other factors haven’t being ruled out and the ATF team has arson and explosive experts at the Platinum Printing site.