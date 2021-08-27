Bridge project to close Arizona highway during mid-September

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Part of a major highway between metro Phoenix and eastern Arizona’s high country will be closed in mid-September for roughly five days for a bridge project, forcing drivers to use a lengthy detour. The Arizona Department of Transportation said U.S. 60 will be closed between Superior and Miami from 10 p.m. on Sept. 12 to noon on Sept. 17. Crews will be shifting the highway to one side and raising it to align it with a recently constructed Pinto Creek bridge west of Miami. During the closure, traffic will be detoured onto State Routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman.