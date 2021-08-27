Arizona surpasses milestone of 1 million COVID-19 cases

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has now had more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus infection cases. State health officials on Friday reported 3,707 additional COVID-19 cases, putting the state beyond the grim milestone. Arizona is 13th U.S. state to hit that level of cases after reporting its first case in January of last year. Arizona on Friday also reported 63 more COVID-19 deaths. Hospitals and public health officials are urging people to wear masks and get vaccinated amid debate and court fights over requiring shots and masks.