Arizona reports 3,621 additional COVID cases, nears 1M mark

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 3,621 additional COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths as the state’s pandemic total number of infections neared the 1 million mark. The state’s pandemic totals rose to 998,164 cases and 18,661 deaths, according to Arizona’s coronavirus dashboard. Nationally, Arizona ranks 13th among U.S. states and territories in total COVID-19 cases and 10th in cases per 100,000 pf population. In another development, approximately 350 city of Tucson employees could face unpaid five-day suspensions for not complying with the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for its workforce. Nearly 550 additional city employees requested religious of medical exemptions by Tuesday’s deadline.