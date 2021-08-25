Navajo Nation reports 57 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

AP Arizona

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases _ 20 more than the previous day _ plus one more death. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 32,374 coronavirus cases and 1,399 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The vast Navajo Nation spans parts of New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. Tribal President Jonathan Nez has said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 by the end of September or be required to submit to regular testing. Any worker who does not show proof of vaccination by Sept. 29 must be tested every two weeks or face discipline.