Emergency declaration for Coconino County over flood damage

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an emergency declaration for Coconino County after heavy rain last week caused major flood damage to homes, neighborhoods and private property. Ducey says damage caused by post-wildfire flooding has taken a severe toll on parts of the northern Arizona county. Up to 3.3 inches of rain fell on the Museum Fire burn scar and surrounding areas in Coconino County on Aug. 17. Severe post-fire floods have impacted local communities causing damage to private property, public buildings and infrastructure, and roadway and drainage system damages. Ducey also has requested additional resources to assist with cleanup efforts in the town of Gila Bend after recent flooding left two people dead and damaged hundreds of homes.