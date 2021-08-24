DA: Driver in Nevada crash that killed 3 to face DUI charges

AP Arizona

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A prosecutor says an Arizona man arrested after a head-on crash that killed three members of an Idaho family on a rural Nevada highway will face felony driving under the influence charges. Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said Tuesday that Tyler Kennedy is due to face a judge is due next Monday for a hearing of evidence in the March 27 crash that killed Michael Durmeier of Victor, Idaho, his fiancee Lauren Starcevich, and Durmeier’s 12-year-old daughter. Two children in their vehicle, ages 10 and 6, were injured in the crash. Kennedy is from Tolleson, Arizona. The judge will determine if he’ll face trial in state court on charges that could get him decades in prison.