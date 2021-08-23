More police at Payson school after encounter with armed man

AP Arizona

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Payson school will have an increased police presence Monday morning after authorities say an armed man showed up at the school. Payson police say a man with a gun went to Payson High School Sunday shortly before 11 a.m. The man entered an administrative building and confronted a staff member. AZFamily.com reports investigators believe the man was trying to burglarize the school. The staff member was unharmed and able to dial 911. The suspect was last seen leaving the school in a white Toyota Tacoma with an unidentified woman. Police say they believe the woman is connected to the school.