Arizona reports 2,632 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

AP Arizona

Arizona is reporting 2,632 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths. Monday is the first time in five days that the state’s daily tally of new cases has been below 3,000. This brings the pandemic totals for Arizona to 988,714 cases and 18,600 deaths. The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to go up and stands at 1,901. The last time it was that high was mid-February as Arizona was coming down from a winter surge. Meanwhile, Monday marked the first day of fall classes at the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University. They and Arizona State University are all requiring masks in certain indoor spaces.