Colorado City says police ties to polygamous group are past

AP Arizona

By BEN WINSLOW

FOX13 NEWS

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The town of Colorado City is asking a federal judge for changes in a long-running lawsuit alleging discrimination in policing and government services by members of a polygamous church. Fox13 in Salt Lake City reports that Colorado City said a policing consultant’s services should no longer be required. An attorney for the city says the city’s police force has had a 100% turnover since 2017 and supervisors have no ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. But a court-appointed monitor suggests Colorado City hasn’t changed much since a jury found the Arizona town on the Utah border discriminated against non-members of the polygamous sect.