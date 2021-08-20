Company buys southern Nevada desert highway town, airstrip

AP Arizona

CAL-NEV-ARI, Nev. (AP) — A mining company that serves the agricultural industry has acquired most of a tiny desert highway town with a landing strip near the state lines of California, Nevada and Arizona. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday that Universal Green Technology paid $8 million for Cal-Nev-Ari, a town off U.S. Highway 95 south of Las Vegas. Property records show the sale by town co-founder Nancy Kidwell closed in late July. Kidwell is in her 80s and has tried for years to sell. The deal includes the unpaved airstrip, a motel, an RV park, a mobile home park, a convenience store and the town’s casino and restaurant.