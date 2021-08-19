Navajo Nation reports 60 new virus cases, 2 more deaths

AP Arizona

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials on the Navajo Nation are asking residents who live on the vast reservation to do their part in helping to curb the spread of the coronavirus as cases rise. The tribe reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two more deaths. Those figures bring the total number of cases to 32,068 and deaths to 1,392. Tribal President Jonathan Nez is urging residents to wear masks, get vaccinated and limit in-person gatherings with family and friends until the cases decline consistently. He says the Delta variant is of particular concern.