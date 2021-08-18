Tucson police union challenges city’s vaccine requirement

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — The union representing Tucson police officers is challenging the city’s decision to require employees to get the coronavirus vaccine. The Arizona Daily Star reports that the lawsuit filed by the Tucson Police Officers Association alleges the policy breaches its labor contract “by unilaterally enacting the ordinance without first bargaining in good faith over the change in working conditions” and asks a court to declare the mandate to be illegal. In a 6-1 vote Friday, the council decided to make vaccinations mandatory for nearly 4,500 city employees, including about 760 in the police department.