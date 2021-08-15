Former Navajo Nation President Kelsey Begaye dies at age 70

AP Arizona

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials have called for all flags on the vast reservation be flown at half-staff to honor former tribal President Kelsey Begaye. They say Begaye died of natural causes Friday in Flagstaff at age 70. He was was elected the fifth president of the Navajo Nation in November 1998 and served 1999 to 2003. Begaye is survived by his wife, Marie, and five children. Their oldest son died in 2014. Funeral services for Begaye are pending.