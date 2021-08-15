Arizona: More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 3rd day in row

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported more than 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day. The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 3,052 additional cases and two more deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 965,462 cases and 18,464 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Arizona reported 3,225 cases Friday along with 23 deaths and 3,418 cases and 27 deaths on Saturday. Before Friday, Arizona last reported more than 3,000 additional COVID-19 infections six months ago on Feb. 9. Hospitalizations in the state related to COVID-19 have nearly tripled since the end of May.