Monsoon rain drenches south-central Arizona; death reported

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Monsoon rain drenched south-central Arizona, closing parts of a Phoenix freeway and causing flooding in the rural community of Gila Bend where authorities said one person was found dead. Gila Bend’s mayor on Saturday declared a state of emergency for the town of 2,000 because of flooding and said a temporary shelter was set up in a school gymnasium. It wasn’t clear how many people in Gila Bend were affected but Maricopa County sheriff’s Sgt. Monica Bretado said “several rescues and ongoing evacuations” were conducted and that one person was found dead, She said no additional information was immediately available.