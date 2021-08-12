Santa Fe propels urbanization trend in New Mexico

AP Arizona

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Among four major cities in New Mexico, the state capital of Santa Fe was the fastest growing over the past decade.

The Census Bureau on Thursday released a trove of demographic data on how the U.S. population changed between 2010 and 2020.

The data show that Santa Fe grew by 19,558 people to a population of nearly 88,000, not including outlying areas. That represents a 29% population increase.

By comparison, Albuquerque grew by less than 4%. It expanded by 18,707 residents to reach a population of roughly 565,000.

Both Las Cruces and Rio Rancho grew at fast clips.

Las Cruces, located 50 miles (90 kilometers) north of El Paso, Texas, grew by 14% to a population of about 111,000.

Just north of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho grew by 19% to roughly 104,000.

New Mexico mimicked national trends in becoming more urban. The state’s under-18 population shrank. And the state’s housing supply grew faster than its population.