Years after Super Bowl glory, Cards’ Butler back in desert

AP Arizona

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The biggest moment in Malcolm Butler’s career happened right at State Farm Stadium when the rookie cornerback stepped in front of a Seattle Seahawks receiver at the goal line, intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass and secured a stunning Super Bowl 49 victory for the New England Patriots. That play was about 6 1/2 years ago. Butler and the Cardinals hope there’s more magic left for the cornerback in the desert. The 31-year-old veteran, who signed a one-year deal with Arizona, is one of several 30-somethings the team is relying on this season.