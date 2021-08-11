Storm-damaged Arizona highway requires extended closure

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — State officials say repairing storm damage to U.S. 60 in east-central Arizona will require an extended closure of a 17.5-mile stretch of the highway between Superior and Miami. The Arizona Department of Transportation didn’t provide an estimate on when it will reopen the highway, a major route between metro Phoenix and eastern Arizona’s high country. However, the department said the needed work will be done around the clock and require an estimated 300 truckloads of boulders to shore up the highway so it can safely reopen to traffic. The department says the 70-mile detour around the closure will significantly increase travel time.