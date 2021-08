Giants top Diamondbacks 8-7 for 3rd straight win

AP Arizona

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. scored the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning when first baseman Christian Walker failed to handle Kris Bryant’s sharp grounder, and the San Francisco Giants danced on the field celebrating an 8-7 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants won their third straight and fifth in six games, doing it the hard way after going up 5-0 in the fifth. Brandon Crawford hit a go-ahead double in the eighth and Buster Posey homered. After scoring from first on Crawford’s hit, Posey came up from his feet-first slide smiling and told Bryant, “I’m so fast.”