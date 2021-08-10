Dominion sues Trump-friendly broadcasters over fraud claims

AP Arizona

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Vote-counting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems is filing defamation lawsuits against right-wing broadcasters and a prominent Donald Trump ally over their baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud. The suits filed Tuesday name Newsmax, One America News, their executives and the former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne. Dominion says their false claims that the company rigged the election for President Joe Biden have cost it $1.6 billion in lost profits, company value and reputational damage. OAN founder Charles Herring did not respond to a message seeking comment. A spokesman for Newsmax says the lawsuit is an attempt to squelch its reporting. Byrne responded with a graphic that did not address the allegations.