Arizona state senator accused of molestation resigning

AP Arizona

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona state senator facing child molestation charges who had been getting increasing pressure to step down is resigning. Republican Senate President Karen Fann said Tuesday that Democratic Sen. Tony Navarrete sent her an email saying he is resigning immediately. The action came amid increasing bipartisan pressure on the Phoenix lawmaker to step down from his seat representing a Phoenix-area district. Navarrete was arrested last week by Phoenix police after a now-16-year-old boy came forward and said Navarrete had molested him starting when he was 12 or 13 years old and continuing until he was 15. He faces multiple charges and is free on $50,000 bond.