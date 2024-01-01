A driver fleeing New York City police speeds onto a sidewalk and injures 7 pedestrians

NEW YORK (AP) — A driver fleeing police in Manhattan sped onto a sidewalk and injured seven pedestrians, including a woman who was pinned under a food truck struck by the speeding sedan. New York City police say the 39-year-old woman trapped under the food truck in midtown Manhattan and six other pedestrians struck early Monday morning were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. The vehicle’s driver and a police officer also were taken to the hospital after the crash, which occurred just after 1:30 a.m. None of the injuries appeared life-threatening. Police were investigating.

