Turkey reportedly detains 32 IS militants and foils possible attacks on synagogues and churches

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says security forces have detained 32 people suspected of links to the Islamic State extremist group. The suspects were allegedly planning to carry out attacks on synagogues and churches as well as the Iraqi Embassy in Turkey. Anadolu Agency said the suspects were detained in raids carried out at dawn on Friday in nine provinces. The arrests come a week after police rounded up 304 suspected IS militants simultaneous raids across Turkey. The Islamic State group has carried out a string of deadly attacks in Turkey, including a shooting at an Istanbul night club on Jan. 1, 2017, that killed 39 people during New Year celebrations.

