Capitola Village businesses clean up after city sees flooding again

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION) - The Capitola Village was hit by waves that pounded the coastline on Thursday.

Hillary Guzman owns El Toro Bravo and said she feels sad for the surrounding businesses dealing with a larger clean up effort than her.

"There was just so much force, just caused so much destruction down here. This time it was more of the water, standing water. I know that some of the businesses didn't fare as well as my staff felt that we were okay," said Guzman.

Guzman's shop was able to reopen the day after the flooding.

Some other shops are also still open but a portion of the day was spent dealing with customers trying to navigate some of the closures that were in place earlier Friday.

"We're working with the city right now. We're trying to get a hold of them to get that yellow caution tape off the sidewalk so that people can get in here because it's really, it's harming us. You know, we lost a lot yesterday. We're just trying to be open and working today," said Hillary.

Tourists who came to visit for the day said it's sad to see the village go through this again.

"I came here with my girlfriend. I wanted to get a good slice of pizza. I got my stomach filled. But looking at it, it's kind of crazy to see how bad it is," said Miguel Tolentino visiting from Sacramento.

Charles Maier owns the Paradise Beach Grille, he said they did what they could to keep the wave water out.

"We use sandbags. And that's you know, that's pretty much all you can really do as mother nature is going to be mother nature," said Maier.

The nearby Zelda's faired okay this time around.

"I lost one section of railing and that was it. Other than that, I have zero damage to the restaurant at all," said Joshua Whitby, Kitchen Manager at Zeldas.

Clean up efforts are still going on but you can still park on Capitola Avenue if you plan on visiting.

Businesses say they have not received any indication that they will receive funding from the state or federal government. The County previously told KION it's too early to know at this time if that will happen.