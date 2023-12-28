15-year-old surfer dies in South Australia state’s third fatal shark attack since May

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — A 15-year-old surfer has died in the third fatal shark attack in the waters off South Australia state in recent months. Authorities said Friday that Khai Cowley was attacked by a suspected great white shark Thursday while surfing with his father off Yorke Peninsula west of his hometown of Adelaide. He was brought to shore but emergency services were unable to revive him.Surfers died in shark attacks in remote parts of South Australia in May and October. Their bodies were never recovered.South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas said there had now been 11 fatal sharks in the state’s waters since the year 2000. Malinauskas told Nine Network television the fact that three had occurred since May was “startling and is of concern.”

