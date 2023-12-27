Where you can still buy the latest Apple Watch

Originally Published: 27 DEC 23 06:00 ET Updated: 27 DEC 23 07:14 ET By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — After an unfavorable US International Trade Commission ruling, Apple is no longer selling its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States because of a patent dispute.

The ITC banned Apple from importing the affected watches into the US, and American Apple stores have already pulled the product fromtheirshelves. But stores can still sell their remaining stock, and many still have the latest Apple Watches in stock – including big box retailers.

Some older models of the Apple Watch, as well as the cheaper Apple Watch SE, were not part of the ruling and remain in stock, even on Apple’s website and store. The ban only includes the Apple Watch Series 6 and later and all models of Apple Watch Ultra.

What stores are still selling the newest Apple Watches?

As of Tuesday afternoon, Best Buy was still selling the Apple Watch in multiple colors, starting at $399. It also was still selling the Apple Watch Ultra 1 and 2. The electronic superstore confirmed it is still selling the affected watches.

Target is beginning to sell out of certain colors of the Apple Watch Series 9. CNN has reached out to Target about whether it has seen an uptick in demand in the watches. Similarly, certain colors of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are also sold out.

Walmart is also still selling the two latest models.

On Amazon as of Tuesday afternoon, four colors were left in stock for Apple Watch Series 9 with a case and sport loop.

What happened?

In October, the US ITC ruled that Apple violated a pulse oximeter patent held by Masimo, a medical device maker. The pulse oximeter uses light-based technology to read blood oxygen levels.

Masimo CEO Joe Kiani previously told CNN he believes Apple infringed on his company’s patents. In October 2022, Apple had filed two patent infringement lawsuits against Masimo.

Apple has already filed an appeal to the Federal Circuit court.

The company said Tuesday it was pursuing both legal and technical options to resume imports of the most advanced watches, including submitting a redesign of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches for U.S. Customs approval.

– CNN’s Clare Duffy and David Goldman contributed to this report.

