Pleasant Holiday!

Staying dry for the holiday with slightly warmer daytime temps and increasing clouds throughout Christmas day. The day after Christmas looks to stay dry as well before our next weather maker arrives Wednesday. Our next chance of rain will bring scattered showers as another storm system pushes through the central coast, with a series of low pressure systems keeping rain in the forecast through the new year! Stay tuned for the latest details.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Sunday: Christmas Eve Clear to partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Christmas Day: Staying dry with sunshine then increasing clouds later in the day and at night. Afternoon high temps slightly warmer mainly in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with temps in the low to mid 60s. Slightchance of rain late.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain chances. Precipitation amounts totaling between .1 to .25 inches expected across the central coast.

***BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM PST EARLY CHRISTMAS

MORNING TO 7 PM PST CHRISTMAS DAY...

* WHAT...Breaking waves 10 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Northern Monterey Bay

and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From 1 AM PST early Christmas morning to 7 PM PST

Christmas day.

* IMPACTS...Expect dangerous water conditions including localized

beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without

warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and

beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly northwest facing beaches are most

at risk for large, turbulent shore break and strong currents.

Northwest waves will gradually subside later in the day on

Extended: The holiday is looking mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows will be in the 40s to 50 and highs in the low to mid 60s area wide. Some warming likely Tuesday before a another system brings rain chances early Wednesday morning. Exactly how much rain is yet to be determined so make sure to stay weather aware as we head into next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free