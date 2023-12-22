Washington state police accountability law in the spotlight after officers cleared in Ellis’ death

A police accountability law in Washington state is in the spotlight after three police officers were acquitted in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis. The law was designed to make it easier to prosecute police accused of wrongfully using deadly force. Matthew Ericksen, a lawyer for the Ellis family, said the measure failed in some ways in this case. But he and other police reform advocates say the fact that it went to trial at all already marks a change. Ellis was a Black man who died after being restrained face-down on a Tacoma sidewalk. The Pierce County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by oxygen deprivation. But lawyers for the officers said methamphetamine in Ellis’ system and a heart irregularity were to blame.

