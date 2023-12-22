Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day waived by Los Angeles Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Sebastian Joseph-Day was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.

The sixth-year defensive lineman was in his second season with the Chargers after four years with the Los Angeles Rams. He started all 30 games he played for the Bolts, with 32 tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss this season.

The release of Joseph-Day is the first significant player move since coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15. The firings came 12 hours after a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Giff Smith is the interim coach and JoJo Wooden has added GM duties. The Chargers (5-9) have dropped five of their last six going into Saturday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

