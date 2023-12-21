Hong Kong court rejects activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s bid to throw out sedition charge

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has rejected a bid by prominent activist publisher Jimmy Lai to throw out a sedition charge laid against him. The ruling came Friday on the third day of his landmark national security trial. The 76-year-old Lai was arrested during the city’s crackdown on dissidents following huge pro-democracy protests in 2019. He faces a possible life imprisonment if convicted under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing. Earlier this week, three judges approved by the government to oversee proceedings heard arguments from both sides about whether the prosecution had passed the time limit in charging Lai for sedition before the opening statements. The judges ruled that the prosecution filed the charge before the time limit expired.

