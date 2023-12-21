EU court: FIFA and UEFA defy EU competition law by blocking Super League

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court has ruled UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for the breakaway Super League. The case was heard last year at the Court of Justice after Super League failed at launch in April 2021. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin called the club leaders “snakes” and “liars.” The company formed by 12 rebel clubs is led by only Real Madrid and Barcelona and started legal action to protect its position. The Court of Justice was asked to rule on points of EU law by a Madrid tribunal. The court says, “The FIFA and UEFA rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful.”

