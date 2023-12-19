Skip to Content
Salinas Elementary School Music Teacher arrested for lewd acts with a minor, police say

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Salinas City Elementary School District music teacher was arrested on Friday for lewd acts with a minor according to Salinas Police.

Officers said they started investigating 43-year-old Jonathon Sandoval Griffin in October after they received a report of inappropriate conduct with several minors involving Griffin.

Investigators say that Griffin works at multiple Salinas City Elementary School District schools.

Salinas City Elementary School District told KION that since this is a criminal investigation, they are not allowed to comment at this time.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing at the moment. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Detective Ermelinda Reyes at 831-758-7971 or email her at ermelindar@ci.salinas.ca.us.

If you want provide tips, you can call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at 831-775-4222.

