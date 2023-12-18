Biden’s push for Ukraine aid stalls in Senate as negotiations over border restrictions drag on
By STEPHEN GROVES, LISA MASCARO and REBECCA SANTANA
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s push to have Congress replenish wartime aid for Ukraine as part of a deal on border and immigration policy changes will almost certainly drag into next year. The Senate returned to Washington on Monday after negotiators worked through the weekend on the border legislation. They were trying to reach an agreement that could unlock the Republican votes for Biden’s $110 billion package of aid for Ukraine, Israel and other security priorities. But senators said they still had plenty of work ahead, and it remained uncertain how many more days the Senate will remain in session this week. Only 61 senators returned for a Monday evening vote.